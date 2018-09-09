Investigation underway after large quantity of cash seized

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a large quantity of cash in a premises in Drogheda.

It's believed the find could be linked to a North Dublin organised crime gang.

The cash was packaged in units of €50 notes and vacuum-packed into a large container.

It was discovered on Wednesday, following a search by members of the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

No arrests have been made and the operation is ongoing.

