Investigation underway after large quantity of cash seized
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a large quantity of cash in a premises in Drogheda.
It's believed the find could be linked to a North Dublin organised crime gang.
The cash was packaged in units of €50 notes and vacuum-packed into a large container.
It was discovered on Wednesday, following a search by members of the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
No arrests have been made and the operation is ongoing.
Digital Desk
