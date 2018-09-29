Investigation underway after fire kills three animals in Fermanagh

Detectives in the North are investigating an arson attack at a farm in Co Fermanagh that killed three animals.

The blaze broke out at a large shed on Killsmullen Road in Tedd at around 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

The shed housed a cow and two calves and contained high-value farm equipment, including tractors.

The animals died as a result of the fire and the equipment was completely destroyed.

The North's Fire Service has now found out the fire was started deliberately and the matter has been passed on to police.

