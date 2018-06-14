Investigation underway after elderly couple on holiday from UK killed in Limerick crash

An investigation is underway after an elderly couple were killed in a collision between a car and a truck in County Limerick.

The man in his 80s and woman in her 70s were on holiday here from the UK.

The scene of the crash on the N24 near Dromkeen. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened around 11am yesterday near the village of Dromkeen.

The two-vehicle crash, involved a UK registered silver coloured car and a domestic oil delivery truck.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, was taken by Ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Two units from Cappamore Fire Station attended at the scene as well as local Gardaí and HSE paramedics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bruff 061-382940 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

