Investigation underway after dog shot dead in Longford; man injured in incident

Back to Gardai Ireland Home

Investigations are underway after a man was shot in the leg and a dog was killed in Co Longford.

According to RTÉ, gardaí became involved in a confrontation and a shot was discharged towards the Alsatian dog.

The man who was nearby received a minor injury to his leg from a ricochet.

It is reported that gardaí and GSOC are investigating.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland