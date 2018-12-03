Investigation underway after dog shot dead in Longford; man injured in incident
03/12/2018 - 19:08:00Back to Gardai Ireland Home
Investigations are underway after a man was shot in the leg and a dog was killed in Co Longford.
According to RTÉ, gardaí became involved in a confrontation and a shot was discharged towards the Alsatian dog.
The man who was nearby received a minor injury to his leg from a ricochet.
It is reported that gardaí and GSOC are investigating.
Join the conversation - comment here