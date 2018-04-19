Investigation underway after cyclist dies in collision with truck

An investigation is underway into a fatal crash in the Donnybrook area of south Dublin that has claimed a cyclist's life.

He was struck by a truck on the N11 at the junction with Greenfield Park at around 3.15pm yesterday afternoon.

The 19-year-old man was later pronounced dead after being taken to St Vincent's Hospital.

The driver of the truck was not hurt in the collision.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to this collision to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 6669200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line or any Garda Station.