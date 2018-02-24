Investigation underway after body of man, 20, found in Sligo

Gardaí at Sligo are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a 20-year-old man this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident in a house at Connolly Street, Sligo at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon.

A 20-year-old man who investigating Gardaí believe was the victim of an assault was pronounced dead at the scene.

The office of the state pathologist has been notified and a Garda technical team are currently at the scene.

A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Ballymote Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

