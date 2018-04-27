Investigation shows charity funds used to support political campaign

An investigation into the Gay and Lesbian Equality Network shows that charity funds were used to support a political campaign.

Inspectors for the Charities Regulator found there was a culture within the organisation where high levels of trust were placed in staff members without the necessary oversight of financial dealings.

The report says company credit cards were used for personal spending, with the money subsequently repaid.

The report also found that over €50,000 in credit card transactions were not backed up by receipts or invoices.

GLEN is currently in the process of being wound down.

Digital Desk