Investigation launched into suspected arson attack on KBC Bank branch

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack on a bank in Swords in north County Dublin.

The attack took place at the bank on Swords Main Street in North County Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the scene at about 5am.

They found a window had been broken with a rock, and an accelerant used to set the fire.

Nobody was injured, but there was extensive damage to the premises, which remains sealed off this morning.

The incident follows an earlier attack on KBC Bank Ireland's headquarters in Dublin City Centre on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Taoiseach criticises social media companies over hate posts

Mayor of Fingal Councillor, Anthony Lavin, has condemned the attack.

"I'm very disappointed that this was brought on our county in the early hours of this morning.

"I sympathise with the people being evicted from their homes in the run-up to Christmas.

"I just hope it doesn't affect the livelihoods of those staff that work there.

"In this day and age of financial institutions closing down branches, it's a pity to see a branch office being attacked like this."