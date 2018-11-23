Investigation launched into allegations of prison surveillance

A Garda investigation has been launched into allegations surrounding the Irish Prison Service.

In a statement this evening, Gardaí confirmed they are "examining matters."

It comes after claims of surveillance on prison officers by the organisation were reported in the Irish Examiner.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has ordered the Inspector of Prisons to conduct the preliminary investigation into those claims.

The Irish Examiner's, Michael Clifford reported that tracking devices have been placed on prison officers’ cars and conversations between solicitors and prisoners have been monitored during covert surveillance on the country’s prisons.

Allegations have also been made today surrounding the handling of deaths in prisons.

In a sworn affidavit sent to the justice minister, the whistleblower who made explosive claims about covert surveillance said protocols or procedures for the preservation of scenes where deaths occurred were not followed.

