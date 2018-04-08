Investigation launched after horsemeat unfit for human consumption enters food chain

An investigation has been launched after it was discovered that horsemeat unfit for human consumption had entered the food chain, it has been reported.

According to The Sunday Times, the Department of Agriculture's special investigations unit is looking into falsified documents.

The Department notified the Food Safety Authority that around 30 horses were sold to abattoirs using false paperwork with the suspect meat being exported to the continent.

They have yet to determine the full scale of the problem.

Library pic

