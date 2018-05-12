Investigation launched after damage by vandals delays Dublin rail services

An investigation is underway after damage by vandals delayed rail services in and out of Dublin's Heuston Station this evening.

The problem was caused when signalling equipment was damaged this afternoon, at Kishoge in West Dublin.

Repairs are being carried out and Gardai are investigating.

At one point, passengers experienced delays of up to 90 minutes.

Delay times have now eased, but knock-on-effects are expected to be felt for the rest of the evening.

- Digital desk