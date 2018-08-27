Investigation into alleged racial abuse Rose of Tralee winner

Gardai are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse against newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Kirsten Mate Maher.

The incident is believed to have occurred when the Waterford woman was out socialising in Kilkenny on Sunday.

It's understood the abuse took place when she called into a fast-food outlet with her boyfriend.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed they are aware of an incident that took place on John Street in the city at 3am and that investigations are ongoing.