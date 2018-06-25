Investigation into alleged assault of pregnant woman in Kerry whose baby was later delivered stillborn

An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted in Co Kerry over the weekend.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was 32 weeks pregnant and her baby girl was delivered stillborn the next day.

The woman's injuries became known after gardaí attended University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

The nature of the Garda investigation will be determined by the results of a post-mortem which will be carried out on the baby on Wednesday at UHK.

A man in his mid-20s was arrested in Kerry for assaulting the woman but has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí in Listowel are investigating.

Digital Desk