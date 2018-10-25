Investigation following attempted armed raid by man with hammer in Dublin post office
An investigation is underway after an attempted armed raid on a post office at the Blanchardstown Centre this morning.
The man reportedly threatened staff with a hammer at 9.20am before fleeing the scene on a waiting motorcycle.
It is not yet clear if anything was taken.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.
Digital Desk
