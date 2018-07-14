Investigation continuing into death of man in Waterford city

An investigation is continuing this morning after a man died following a serious assault in Waterford city.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the attack a week ago.

The man was assaulted at the junction of John Street and The Manor in Waterford city at around 3am last Saturday.

The 27-year-old received a number of head injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Waterford, but was later transferred to Cork University Hospital where he passed away yesterday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and was being held at Waterford Garda Station.

He was released without charge that evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the attack to contact Waterford Garda Station.

- Digital Desk