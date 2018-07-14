Investigation continuing into death of man in Waterford city
14/07/2018 - 08:49:14Back to Gardai Ireland Home
An investigation is continuing this morning after a man died following a serious assault in Waterford city.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the attack a week ago.
The man was assaulted at the junction of John Street and The Manor in Waterford city at around 3am last Saturday.
The 27-year-old received a number of head injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Waterford, but was later transferred to Cork University Hospital where he passed away yesterday.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and was being held at Waterford Garda Station.
He was released without charge that evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the attack to contact Waterford Garda Station.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here