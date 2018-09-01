Investigation after €700,000 worth of heroin seized in Dublin
An investigation is underway after drugs worth €700,000 were seized in Dublin.
A man in his 30s who was arrested and taken to Kilmainham Garda Station has since been released.
Around 5 kilograms of heroin was found when gardaí searched a flat at Tyrone Place in Inchicore on Monday evening.
An examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Crime Scene Examiners and a follow-up operation was carried out.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Digital Desk