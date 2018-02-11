Internet firm's liquidation will deprive 40 Irish charities of around €70k, says Charities Regulator

The Charities Regulator says that as many as 40 registered Irish charities are owed a total of around €70,000 by an Internet company that has gone into liquidation.

The regulator has been examining a list of organisations owed money by Pembroke Dynamic Internet Services, which operated an online fundraising platform used by some of the world's best-known charities.

A liquidator told the High Court earlier this week that more than 700 charities had been contacted as part of the investigation.

It prompted the Charities Regulator to examine how many organisations registered here in Ireland may have been impacted.

In a statement today, CEO John Farrelly said the organisation believed the actual number of Irish Registered Charities affected will be lower than 40.