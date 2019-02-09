Intel look to create thousands more jobs for Kildare

Thousands of jobs could be created in Kildare as Intel looks to expand.

The American tech company already employs over 4,000 staff at its Leixlip base.

The company has applied for planning permission to develop a new fabrication facility over a number of years.

Local Independent Councillor, Bernard Caldwell believes it would be a great addition to the area:

"They've had this in their sights for the last number of years. They have the site ready, they've upgraded a site recently, they have an application in.

"So they've been kind of ready for this, just waiting for the news and waiting for it to happen and it looks as if it's going to happen now in Leixlip.