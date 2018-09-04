Inspectors appointed to probe affairs at INM
04/09/2018 - 15:32:00Back to Media news Ireland Home
The High Court has appointed inspectors to probe affairs at Independent News and Media.
It follows a bid by the corporate watchdog, the ODCE, to have inspectors appointed to investigate governance arrangements at the group, including allegations of a major data breach.
President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly said the evidence "merited" the appointment.
The application was contested by INM, which is Ireland's largest newspaper group.
More to follow.