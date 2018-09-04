Inspectors appointed to Independent News and Media

Inspectors should be appointed to one of Ireland's largest media groups, a judge has said.

Independent News and Media (INM) owns several newspapers including the Irish Independent and the Belfast Telegraph.

The High Court in Dublin heard an application by corporate watchdog, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), to have inspectors appointed.

The media company opposed the move on grounds that it could damage its business.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly rejected the objections of the company's board and accepted the appointment of the inspectors was in the public interest.

He said: "I believe this to be a case where an interim report from the inspectors should be provided."

The ODCE took the court action.

The judge added: "The director has averred that during the course of his investigation he has uncovered evidence to suggest that there may have been unlawful sharing of the company's inside information with third parties outside of the company as well as unlawful sharing of the company's confidential information."

It follows an alleged data breach within the firm in 2014 involving 19 people.

Mr Justice Kelly agreed not to make a final order in the case.

He said he would allow INM to consider the judgment and the court will sit again on Thursday morning.