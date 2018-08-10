Insecurities may lead to problematic social media use, research shows

A person's insecurities may lead to problematic social media use.

That is according to new research by NUIG which suggests people who avoid intimacy, fear rejection and are overly dependent in their relationships are more likely to take to Facebook in unhealthy ways.

This can include using photo filters to present a better self-image, over-sharing personal information and excessively looking at other people's pictures.

The study's lead author, Dr Sally Flynn says:

The reason they felt compelled, driven or motivated to use Facebook in these ways was to fulfil their attachment needs to get close to other people and to feel a close attachment with others.

- Digital Desk