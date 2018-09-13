Inquest into murdered homeless man adjourned pending conclusion of criminal proceedings

By Louise Roseingrave

An inquest into the death of a homeless man found dead in rural north Dublin has been adjourned.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned case of Michael Kurek (33).

A Polish national of no fixed abode, Mr Kurek was found dead by the roadside at Grange near the village of Ballyboughal in North County Dublin on August 4 2017.

The coroner was informed that one man has been charged with the murder of Mr Kurek.

Sebastian Barczuk, of no fixed abode, appeared before Dublin District Court this morning where he was charged with murdering Mr Kurek at an unknown location on 3 or 4 August last year.

The inquest at Dublin Coroner's Court heard that the man’s family in Poland are being kept informed of developments through a family liaison officer.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until all criminal proceedings are complete.