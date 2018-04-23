Inquest into Garda Tony Golden's death to take place

The inquest into the death of Garda Tony Golden is due to take place later this morning.

Garda Tony Golden was shot dead by Adrian Crevan Mackin on October 11, 2015, at a house in Omeath in Louth.

The father of three had gone there with Mackin’s estranged partner to collect her belongings after she had been attacked by Mackin.

Mackin shot Tony Golden dead, seriously injured Siobhan Phillips and then killed himself.

Last week an RTE investigates programme revealed nine months before the shootings, Mackin had admitted to gardaí that he had imported weapons, including the same model of gun which killed Garda Golden.

Despite his admissions, he was not charged with the crime and was instead charged with IRA membership, which he denied, and was released on bail.

The inquest is due to get underway at 10.30am in Dundalk.