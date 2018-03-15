Inquest into fire which claimed 10 lives in Carrickmines adjourned

By Louise Roseingrave

Gardai have supplied additional information to the DPP’s office regarding a fire that claimed ten lives in Carrickmines.

Five adults and five children died following the fire at Glenamuck Halting site in the early hours of October 10 2015.

The ten victims of the blaze died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Floral tributes to the victims of the Carrickmines Fire

Inspector Martin Creighton told Dublin Coroner’s Court that Gardai have answered a number of queries in relation to the investigation file.

“The DPP’s office has been in receipt of the file for a number of months. We have answered some queries in relation to it as recently as February this year,” Insp Creighton said.

The victims were Thomas Connors, 27, his wife Sylvia, 30, and their children Jim, five, Christy, three, and six-month-old Mary; Willie Lynch, 25, his partner 27-year-old Tara Gilbert, who was pregnant, and their daughters Jodie, aged nine, and Kelsey, four; and 39-year-old Jimmy Lynch, a brother of Willy.

The victims were residents of Glenamuck Halting site, Carrickmines, Dublin 24.

The five adults and four of the children were identified using DNA evidence with the assistance of Dr Alan Magee, the inquest previously heard. Six month old baby Mary Connors was formally identified by her relative, Dan Connors at the children's accident and emergency department at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin 24. Mr Connors identified the baby's remains to Garda Robert Whitty.

The ten post-mortem examinations were carried out by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy and Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The cause of death returned for all ten victims of the blaze was acute carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation due to a fire.

There were five family members present in court as Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane granted an adjournment of the inquest for further mention on October 4 2018.