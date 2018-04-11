Inquest into death of man who died from gunshot wounds adjourned amidst family concerns

By Louise Roseingrave

A firearm specialist is to be called to an inquest into the death of a man who died of gunshot wounds.

The man from north Dublin was thought to have died due to a self inflicted gunshot wound. However an inquest into his death was adjourned after family members raised questions about DNA tests carried out on the gun.

The father of one was described as ‘happy’ and ‘in great form’ by family members who said said his death completely unexpected.

“He seemed so happy. He seemed fine. He lived for his son. I’ve no idea where he would get a gun,” his sister said.

Family members discovered the man at his house after concerns were raised because he was not answering his phone. They found him deceased in a downstairs bathroom.

Garda Cathal Connolly said he was called to the scene of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Door to door inquiries were conducted and the man’s phone records were examined.

The handgun was tested for fingerprints and DNA but results were inconclusive, Garda Connolly told Dublin Coroner’s Court.

“There was not enough DNA on the gun to determine if it was his or not,” Garda Connolly said.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest in order to hear further forensic evidence from a relevant witness and direct evidence from Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis.