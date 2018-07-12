Inquest into death of baby girl adjourned in light of arrests of two people

Louise Roseingrave

The inquest into a ten-week-old baby girl's death has been adjourned following the arrest of two people in relation to the death.

The inquest heard that a man and a woman have been arrested in relation to the death of baby Doriana Kluska, from Cloondara, Co Longford last May.

The infant died at Temple Street Children's Hospital on June 4, 2017.

She was born ten weeks earlier on March 24 2017.

A previous inquest on July 20, 2017 heard that the child’s mother Donata Plefzynska formally identified her baby to Garda Michael Guihen of Mountjoy Garda Station at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Temple Street Children's Hospital on June 4, 2017.

A post-mortem examination conducted by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan gave the cause of death as acute subdural haemorrhage.

The child’s father was represented at the previous inquest by solicitor Frank Gearty.

At the latest inquest hearing, Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane was told by Gardaí that two people had been arrested in relation to the case and a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

An application to adjourn the inquest pending further investigations was granted by the coroner and the next hearing date was scheduled for January 22, 2019.