Inquest into Carrickmines fire deaths to begin today

An inquest into the deaths of ten people in a fire at a halting site in Carrickmines, Co Dublin is due to get under way today.

It was previously adjourned in case of a criminal prosecution but the DPP has since decided not to pursue any charges.

A floral tribute after the fire in 2015

Thomas Connors, his wife Sylvia and their five children, including six-month-old old baby Mary, were among the victims of the fire in October 2015.

Willie Lynch, his pregnant partner Tara Gilbert, their daughters Jodie and Kelsey and Willie’s older brother Jimmy also lost their lives in the blaze.

Their post-mortems found they died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation.

Afterwards, survivors called for a public inquiry claiming the local authority had positioned the caravans too close together.

They also claimed a fire hydrant had been cut off.

Gardaí investigated the case and a file was sent to the DPP who decided not to bring any criminal charges, paving the way for a full inquest to take place.

A jury is due to be sworn in today and the inquest could last for up to two weeks.