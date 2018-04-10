Inquest hears how boy, 16, was struck by vehicle outside his home

By Louise Roseingrave

A 16 year old suffered fatal head injuries after he was struck by a vehicle outside his home, an inquest has heard.

Dane Loakman of The Beeches, Sallins, Co Kildare died on November 28 2017 and the inquest into the teenager’s death heard that a Garda investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Dublin Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane was told that the garda investigation is almost complete. The young man was struck by a passing vehicle outside his home and rushed to Naas General Hospital.

He was later transferred to the Richmond Unit at Beaumont Hospital which specialises in head injuries.

The young man’s mother, Alison Loakman formally identified her son’s body following his passing at the hospital to Garda Sarah Prendergast.

Dane Loakman is laid to rest. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Pathologist Dr Francesca Brett conducted an autopsy and in her report gave the cause of death as traumatic head injuries due to a road traffic collision.

Dr Cullinane commended the family for their decision to donate their loved ones organs.

In the aftermath of her son’s death, Alison Loakman said her son was waiting to cross the road when he was struck by the passing vehicle.

The coroner adjourned the inquest for further mention until October 4 2018.