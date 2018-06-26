Inquest hears 27-year-old died of overdose night before flight to UK for treatment

By Louise Roseingrave

A drug addict died of an overdose the night before he was due to fly to the UK for treatment.

Gary Mason (27) from Limerick city, was staying at the home of a residential rehabilitation team leader who secured his place on a drug treatment programme.

Mr Mason was due to fly out to Scotland to begin treatment the day he was found dead. He was staying at the team leader’s apartment at the Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford in Dublin 18 before his flight to Scotland from Dublin.

“He’d relapsed and I had secured him a bed on a drug treatment programme in Scotland and booked his flight. The plan was for him to stay with us before the flight,” Tiglin team leader Kevin Burke said.

He went to bed at 10pm on December 6 2016 but woke to find Mr Mason unresponsive at 9am.

“I found him sitting up on the couch as if he was still asleep,” Mr Burke said.

He called an ambulance.

The man’s brother Shane Mason said his brother suffered from mental health problems and had a drug problem since the age of 13.

“Anytime he returned to Limerick he seemed to relapse,” Mr Mason said.

“He’d spoken of the treatment centre in Scotland as the place that would solve his problems and we (the family) hoped it was too,” he said.

Efforts to resuscitate Mr Mason were unsuccessful, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard. He was pronounced dead on December 7 2016.

In her autopsy Pathologist Dr Crona Gallagher found evidence of xanax and valium in his system along with low levels of heroin. She gave the cause of death was multi-drug toxicity.

“Obviously he’s had difficulties over a number of years but its very sad when he was trying to get back on the right path. We don’t know the power addiction has over people, we don’t know how it will make you act,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said, returning a verdict of death by misadventure.