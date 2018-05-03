Inquest fails to find cause of Cork toddler's death; Family reveal despair at lack of answers

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl in Cork has returned an open verdict.

Ella Martin died tragically on September 14, 2015 in Cork University Hospital and was buried on her mother’s 23rd birthday.

Cork Coroners Court heard that that despite multiple tests and consultations with many experts, no anatomic cause of death could be found for Ella's death.

Ella Martin, aged 3 (left) and sister Maya, at 10 months. Lack of information on Ella’s death has led to family concerns for the health of Maya.

Recalling the hours leading up to her daughter's death at today’s inquest in Cork, Olivia O'Callaghan said Ella had vomited the day before, but slept through the night and asked her grandmother for food the following morning. Olivia rang home from work to check on her, and her daughter seemed to be doing fine.

However by 1.30pm, she was crying with pain and Christine took her to their GP.

“He felt she may have appendicitis,” Olivia said, and Ella was referred to CUH.

Olivia said that over the course of the next few hours “we watched our little girl’s condition deteriorate.

“At around 5,12pm, Paul and I were alone with Ella when she went into cardiac arrest."

“At 6.05pm, Ella was pronounced dead.

“In a couple of hours, my whole world had collapsed and I had lost my precious daughter."

Professor Conor Deasy, consultant in emergency medicine at CUH, said Ella was “considered very urgent” and seen by Dr Jason Vandervelde, an experienced critical care and emergency medicine doctor. “Clinically, he felt she had sepsis,” Prof Deasy said. Blood tests pointed to severe septic shock.

Prof Deasy outlined how Ella seemed to improve initially after receiving antibiotics. However, at 5.20pm she went into cardiac arrest. Although the relevant experts were involved in trying to resuscitate her and every effort was made, she died.

Assistant state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said her autopsy report recorded “sudden and unexpected death of a previously healthy three-year-old girl following a brief illness” for which there was “no anatomic cause".

The coroner Philip Comyn, said he "could not say, on the balance of probability" that sepsis was the cause of death.

"In those circumstances, the only verdict open to me, is an open verdict," he said.

Olivia, of Blackrock, Cork, said they were devastated by the verdict, that she now never know what had happened to her little girl.

Also speaking after the verdict Ella's grandmother said her parents and the wider family family were completely devastated with the outcome of unexplained death.

"The loss of a child is every parent’s worst nightmare and the loss is so much harder to comprehend when we have no answers as to why she died.

"It is almost three years since Ella’s death and every day we have relived that terrible day and wondered could something have been done differently.

"The delay in receiving the results of the Genetic testing has caused Ella’s family great concern and worry for the health of her little sister Maya. We understand the testing report is dated 6th June 2017, but these results were not made available to us until February 2018.

Ella Martin became progressively ill over the space of 24-hours before tragically dying in hospital in September 2015.

The statement went on: "Ella was a beautiful happy little girl. She was gentle and kind to everyone. She loved all animals and loved the outdoors.

"Ella would have been the best big sister to Maya.

"We miss Ella every minute of every day. That’s something we will have to live with for the rest of our lives.”

