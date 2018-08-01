Inner City Helping Homeless announce online initiative to fight against homelessness

Inner City Helping Homeless have announced a new way for people to help support their work.

The charity has teamed up with Give Back Ireland who will enable consumers to support the ICHH while they shop online.

By going to www.giveback.ie people can download their Chrome extension which they can then use to order from a huge number of retailers who have signed up to the initiative.

When they make their online order, a donation will be made by the retailer to help the ICHH fight the homeless crisis in Ireland.

The price the consumer pays for their item won't change, the only difference is the retailer will make a donation to giveback.ie to support the homelessness charity.

ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn said: "We are delighted to be partnering up with giveback.ie who are using technology and innovation to help us fight homelessness in Ireland.

"We would ask anybody that buys items online to take a few seconds to download their chrome extension via their website www.giveback.ie.

"This costs the consumer nothing so by buying your item the retailer will make a donation to support us in ICHH.

"The team at giveback.ie are very passionate in supporting our work in the fight against homelessness so please support them by downloading their chrome extension and using it the next time you buy online.

"There are exciting plans ahead with this partnership and we look forward to working closely alongside them over the next number of months."