INMO: Government has power to prevent further strike action

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said that it has heard nothing so far from the HSE that would lead it to averting its upcoming strike.

Talks between the nursing unions and HSE and government officials have resumed at the Labour Court today, February 9.

The nurses union and the health authority were in talks for nine hours yesterday, following three days of strike action over the course of two weeks.

Further strike action is planned, while the Psychiatric Nurses Association have also planned six days of strike action in the coming weeks.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said the Government knows what it would take to prevent further strike action.

She said: "There's nothing at the moment that would cause us to divert the dispute but look, that's what we're here for.

"We're hoping that the Government come with that mindset and they have no doubts after yesterday as to what this will take. So that's where we are."