INM not to appeal High Court ruling to appoint ODCE inspectors

The media group Independent News and News (INM) says it will not appeal a ruling to appoint inspectors by the corporate watchdog.

It means inspectors from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) can take up their duties from today.

Costs were also awarded in favour of the ODCE.

It follows the High Court decision on Tuesday to grant the ODCE’s application for the appointment of Inspectors to INM.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement said inspectors Mr Richard Fleck, CBE and Mr Seán Gillane, SC would investigate the various matters set out in their Terms of Reference as determined by the Court.

The ODCE said that in doing so, the Inspectors will have at their disposal the wide range of powers provided to them under the Companies Act 2014 and the principal matters to be investigated as indicated by the High Court, include:

• The interrogation of INM’s data;

• The proposed acquisition by INM of Newstalk radio;

• The proposed payment to Island Capital of a success fee associated with the disposal of INM’s shareholding in APN;

• The Independent Review process; and

• Possible breaches of Market Abuse Regulations.