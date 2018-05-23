INM boss Stephen Rae to step down

By Daniel McConnell, Political Editor

The group editor of Ireland's biggest newspaper group is to depart his post.

Stephen Rae, editor-in-chief of Independent News and Media (INM), is to stand down from his position.

His departure was made known this morning but the company has not made any public comment yet.

The company has been engulfed in controversy in recent months having seen major changes to his board.

INM is also objecting to efforts by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) to have inspectors appointed to the company.

Mr Rae's departure comes in the wake of the leaving of chairman Leslie Buckley and ex-CEO Robert Pitt.

It is understood Mr Rae will be replaced by Richard McLean, the current managing director of the Belfast Telegraph, but this has not been confirmed.

It is understood Mr McLean will be appointed head of publishing. The role of group editor-in-chief is being discontinued.

Mr Rae (51), a native of Co Kerry and long time member of staff at the media group, was appointed to the position of editor-in-chief in June, 2013.

As editor-in-chief, Mr Rae had overall responsibility for the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and Herald titles.

Prior to that he was editor of the Irish Independent from September 2012 and was a former editor of the Evening Herald.

Mr Rae is scheduled to appear as a witness at the Disclosures Tribunal next month.