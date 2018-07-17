Inland Fisheries Ireland investigating after almost 15,000 fish killed in Tipperary

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) are investigating after it confirmed that a large fish kill took place on the Ollatrim River, a tributary of the Nenagh River, Co. Tipperary last week.

After receiving a report, Fisheries Officers attended the site at Ballinahemery Bridge on July 9 and have since announced that 14,749 fish were estimated dead with dead fish observed along a five kilometre stretch of the river.

Salmon and trout killed in the Ollatrim River

Following the discovery of the fish mortality, an investigation was launched. Indications are that the fish kill occurred on Sunday, July 8.

The species affected included brown trout (1,400), lamprey (10,500), stoneloach (805), minnow (1,820), salmon (70), crayfish (70) and stickleback (84).

This is the largest fish kill of lamprey - a protected species - in recent years and it is anticipated that recovery will take several years.

The investigation to identify the source of the fish kill is continuing but the cause appears to have been a chemical agent, possibly a herbicide or pesticide, which has now passed through the system.

IFI has issued a reminder to the public and the farming community that if they are using spraying equipment to be aware that these herbicide and pesticide chemicals, even when diluted with water, are liable to be extremely toxic to all aquatic species and fish in particular.

Members of the public who wish to report incidents can contact IFI on 1890 34 74 24.

IFI is the organisation responsible for the conservation, protection, management, marketing, development and improvement of Ireland's inland fisheries and sea angling resources.

- Digital Desk