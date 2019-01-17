Initiative to study affect of parental alcohol misuse on children

A new initiative is being launched today aimed at highlighting the impact parental alcohol misuse has on children.

The project called "Silent Voices" will look at promoting an understanding of the issue as well as providing supports for those affected.

Alcohol Action Ireland, who are behind the initiative, estimate that around 400,000 Irish adults were raised in alcohol-impacted families.

Meanwhile, 200,000 young children are likely being impacted by parental alcohol misuse.

Carol Fawsitt, Chair of AAI, said it is a conversation that needs to happen.

Ms Fawsitt said: "We want to end the silence of the experience of parental alcohol misuse in Ireland, we want to promote awareness and understanding of the adverse impacts of parental alcohol misuse on the lives of children and children who are now adults, and we want to enhance supports for those who have lived with or who are living with parental alcohol misuse."