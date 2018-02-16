Initiative being developed to monitor online ads during abortion referendum campaign

A new database is being developed to keep track of paid online advertisements targeting voters during the abortion referendum campaign.

The Transparent Referendum Initiative will aim to make people aware of any misinformation or foreign influence.

It will not take a side during the campaign, but will monitor where the information we are seeing comes from.

Liz Carolan is involved in the project and says the idea came from a discussion with colleagues about Russian influence in the US election.

She said: "We started hearing rumours about a bit of mistrust from people around us, you know would there be foreign influence in this election?

"So we decided that we would try and do something to remove those dark corners where people are free to spread misinformation in ways t hat aren't open to scrutiny."