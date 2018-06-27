Independent senator 'confident' he will get presidential nomination

Senator Gerard Craughwell says he is confident he will be able to get a nomination to run for President.

He claims Michael D Higgins has been 'wonderful' at the job, but it would be undemocratic to allow him run again unchallenged.

President Higgins announced his intention to seek a second term in the Áras this week.

None of the main political parties have put forward any candidates to oppose him yet.

But Senator Craughwell says it is important there is some competition for the role.

"I'm satisfied I will have the nomination, my difficulty is I may be alone," said Senator Craughwell.

"This is a mammoth task, I haven't a red cent to my name but the important thing here is should we have a presidency at all if the political parties have no interest in challenging?"

