Independent News and Media holding AGM in Dublin today
Independent News and Media holds its Annual General Meeting in Dublin today.
It is the company's first AGM since the start of its legal battle to prevent corporate watchdog the ODCE examining its affairs.
The ODCE wants to appoint inspectors with powers to investigate corporate governance, and an alleged data breach at the company.
Today's meeting is likely to hear questions from shareholders about the financial impact the controversy is having on the media group.
