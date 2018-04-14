Independent News and Media announces protection plan following data breach

Independent News and Media has announced a plan to protect journalists data.

The move comes following recent disclosures of a data breach at the organisation.

A new governance code is set to be introduced to manage newsroom data security.

The 'triple lock code' will have specific authorisation requirements for accessing newsroom emails, phone systems, desktop and content management systems.

