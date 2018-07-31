Independent Alliance propose 'Grandparent and Grandchild Expenses Reimbursement Scheme'

The Independent Alliance are proposing the introduction of a Grandparent and Grandchild Expenses Reimbursement Scheme.

They want the measure to recognise the valuable contribution grandparents make in helping parents go to work.

It is one of a series of budget initiatives the TDs want to see introduced.

File photo of the Independent Alliance

They're also proposing an increase in Gambling Tax to fund Addiction Services, the reinstatement of the Bereavement Grant of €850 to help with funeral costs and an increase in the tax-free thresholds for Gift and Inheritance Tax.

Members met with the Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe for discussions today on the budget.

“In our first two Budgets, we brought stability to the nations’ finances and established firm foundations on which to build the recovery,” the Independent Alliance said.

“As we face into our third Budget, this responsible approach has put us in a strong position to share the rewards of our economic progress with the citizens of our country while taking steps to avoid a return to the destructive boom and bust policies of the past.”