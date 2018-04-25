Independent Alliance ask Sean Canney to clarify his position

Members of the Independent Alliance have asked Sean Canney to clarify his position in the party.

Mr Canney is thought to be unhappy that he will not be getting his junior ministry back after swapping roles with his colleague Kevin 'Boxer' Moran.

Other members of the Alliance are said to be annoyed that Deputy Canney for voting against Shane Ross' drink driving Bill last night.

Minister John Halligan was tasked this afternoon with asking Sean Canney whether he plans to stay in the Alliance or not.

- Digital desk