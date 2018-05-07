Increasing number of fire safety inspections in Dublin of paramount importance, says councillor

Continuing to increase the number of fire safety inspections in the capital is of paramount importance.

That's according to Independent Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn, who's reacted to the news that inspections of premises throughout the city have gone up over the past 12 months - owing to the recruitment of additional staff.

Along with this increase, the number of fire safety notices issued has more than doubled over the same period.

The councillor stated that previous cases of fire safety at Priory Hall cannot be allowed to be repeated.

"We certainly can't have situations happen like the most recent situation in Priory Hall," said Mr Flynn.

"We are very very blessed in many ways that we have a robust and a very strong response from the fire service and the emergency service. But where we actually fall down is in relation to inspections."

Priory Hall

- Digital Desk