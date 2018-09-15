'Increasing' number of children among victims of human trafficking in Ireland

It has emerged there were children among the 512 recorded victims of human trafficking in Ireland between 2009 and 2016.

A new report on child exploitation suggests the problem is much worse than previously feared and recommends new vigilance for Ireland.

JP O'Sullivan from the anti-trafficking group MECPATHS says they have reached out to the country's hotel industry to be on alert for children being hidden in temporary locations.

"What has been presenting itself is, I guess, increasing numbers of children who are being trafficked for the purpose of sexual exploitation," he said.

"Specifically the work of MECPATHS is focused on working with the hospitality sector to ensure that their premises, their properties, across the world and throughout Ireland are not being used for the purpose of exploiting children."

