Incoming good weather could bring us close to record temperature levels

Predictions suggest the upcoming period of good weather may get close to record levels.

Met Eireann has forecast sunny spells and rising temperatures from the weekend.

The current record is 33. 3 degrees, which was set in Kilkenny in 1887.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has said the West may get the best of the weather.

He said: "If we get a south-east or easterly breeze it might actually be a bit further west would see the top temperatures.

"One of the stations to keep an eye out for would be Shannon Airport which has a record fo 31.6 - I don't think we'll quite get to those record levels but we could get close."

Summer solstice sunrise from Met Éireann HQ at 5 am this morning ☀️#SummerSolstice2018 pic.twitter.com/s9NIz4BTav — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 21, 2018

