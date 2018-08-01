Incident at Bellanaboy Bridge Gas Terminal occured after upgrade to IT systems - Report

A report into an incident at the Bellanaboy Bridge Gas Terminal in September has found it occurred after an upgrade to the IT systems at the facility.

It resulted in the release of non-odourised gas to the transmission network.

In response 10,000 natural gas customers in the Galway/Mayo region were instructed to turn off their gas.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities report says systems have been put in place to avoid a repeat of the incident.

