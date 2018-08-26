In Pictures: Thousands brave rain to see Pope visit Knock Shrine

Thousands of pilgrims have braved the rain to see the Pope at Knock Shrine.

The engagement in Co Mayo came ahead of a huge outdoor mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, for which half a million people have tickets.

The papal delegation arrived in Knock at around 9.30am on an Aer Lingus flight(Yui Mok/PA)

A papal flag and Irish tricolour were flown from the cockpit (Yui Mok/PA)

He was greeted on the apron by a number of people, including 100 schoolchildren from four local schools (Yui Mok/PA)

Pilgrims waited in the rain for Francis’ arrival at Knock Holy Shrine (Niall Carson/PA)

In August 1879, 15 people said they saw an apparition at Knock of the Virgin Mary, St Joseph, St John the Evangelist and a lamb (Niall Carson/PA)

Around 1.5 million people now visit the site every year (Niall Carson/PA)

Around 45,000 free tickets were distributed for the Knock event (Niall Carson/PA)

Francis climbed the steps of his Popemobile ahead of a tour through the thousands of pilgrims (Niall Carson/PA)

He waved to well-wishers before addressing the flag-waving crowds (Niall Carson/PA)

In his address, Francis begged for God’s forgiveness as he called for firm action in pursuing justice for church abuse victims in Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Francis said the crimes committed by members of the church had left an ‘open wound’ (Niall Carson/PA)

He added that no-one could fail to be moved by stories of young abuse victims who were ‘robbed of their innocence’ and left with ‘painful memories’ (Niall Carson/PA)

He later left for Dublin, where he will celebrate a huge outdoor mass for which half a million people have tickets (Yui Mok/PA)

- Press Association