In Pictures: Thousands brave rain to see Pope visit Knock Shrine

Tributes have been paid by politicians at home and abroad to the late US Senator ...
Many visitors said they wanted to show young ...
Catholics in Northern Ireland were left disappointed ...
Officers said the incidents happened between ...
Download our app
The shake-up follows the high-profile collapses of construction ...
The country’s populist government had not let them leave the ship earlier, ...
Millions of people who have died or moved ...
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from Hampstead, ...
The research has been presented at the European ...
Fans paid to watch the event on YouTube.
Irish actor Sean Mahon will appear as Ray on the BBC soap for ...
The singer has talked about her battle with alcohol while revisiting ...
Maurice Gibb used the Gibson J45 acoustic guitar to compose Jive ...
There were some delightful new arrivals and cute first moments in the animal kingdom. ...
Anthony for a song!
This guy’s designs are so popular he ...
Will this break the curse?
Sir Alex Ferguson’s former right-hand man says Jose Mourinho ...
The defender had scored his first goal for Everton before going off.
The defender knew a win was just around the corner for the Gunners.
City lost their spot at the top of the Premier League after being ...
26/08/2018 - 13:07:00Back to Pope's Visit Ireland Home
Thousands of pilgrims have braved the rain to see the Pope at Knock Shrine.
The engagement in Co Mayo came ahead of a huge outdoor mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, for which half a million people have tickets.
The papal delegation arrived in Knock at around 9.30am on an Aer Lingus flight(Yui Mok/PA)
A papal flag and Irish tricolour were flown from the cockpit (Yui Mok/PA)
He was greeted on the apron by a number of people, including 100 schoolchildren from four local schools (Yui Mok/PA)
Pilgrims waited in the rain for Francis’ arrival at Knock Holy Shrine (Niall Carson/PA)
In August 1879, 15 people said they saw an apparition at Knock of the Virgin Mary, St Joseph, St John the Evangelist and a lamb (Niall Carson/PA)
Around 1.5 million people now visit the site every year (Niall Carson/PA)
Around 45,000 free tickets were distributed for the Knock event (Niall Carson/PA)
Francis climbed the steps of his Popemobile ahead of a tour through the thousands of pilgrims (Niall Carson/PA)
He waved to well-wishers before addressing the flag-waving crowds (Niall Carson/PA)
In his address, Francis begged for God’s forgiveness as he called for firm action in pursuing justice for church abuse victims in Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Francis said the crimes committed by members of the church had left an ‘open wound’ (Niall Carson/PA)
He added that no-one could fail to be moved by stories of young abuse victims who were ‘robbed of their innocence’ and left with ‘painful memories’ (Niall Carson/PA)
He later left for Dublin, where he will celebrate a huge outdoor mass for which half a million people have tickets (Yui Mok/PA)
- Press Association
Pope Francis has warned people of the threat social media poses to relationships.
Hats, T-shirts, flags, dishes, scarves, badges, plaques, bags and even Pope Francis branded sweets and lollipops can be purchased.
A man has died in a car accident in Co. Mayo.
On the first day of his historic visit to Ireland, the pontiff also prayed for all victims of clerical sex abuse.
Dublin Airport is awash with pilgrims arriving for the final day of flights before the Pope arrives in the city on Saturday morning.
Irish dancing, music, choirs and testimonies from families featured.
Prominent campaigner Colm O'Gorman has said the Pope's comments on the failure of the church to tackle clerical abuse in Ireland was a "shameful deflection of responsibility".
Blue ribbons were tied on the Ha’penny Bridge over the River Liffey in Dublin city centre to highlight the plight of children harmed by the clergy.
Join the conversation - comment here