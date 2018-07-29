In pictures: Sky’s the limit for spectacular Bray air show pilots

The crowds who gathered for the second day of the Bray air display in Co Wicklow, Ireland, despite bad weather were left delighted after a series of spectacular stunts in the sky.

Home favourites such as the Irish Air Corps were joined by the all-star Red Arrows and Royal Jordanian Falcons for the closing day of the event.

Bad weather delayed the start of day two of the annual Bray air display in Co Wicklow (Brian Lawless/PA)

Some people came prepared for the rain and wind (Brian Lawless/PA)

The planes provided a spectacular view for excited onlookers (Brian Lawless/PA)

People also enjoyed fairground rides at the event (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Red Arrows perform during the display (Brian Lawless/PA)

Co Wicklow proved a spectacular backdrop for the aerobatics displays (Brian Lawless/PA)

More than 40 aircraft took part in the two-day event (Brian Lawless/PA)

The popular show is now in its 13th year (Brian Lawless/PA)

People watched the Royal Jordanian Falcons from Bray Head (Brian Lawless/PA)

