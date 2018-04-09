IMO calls for alcohol screening for pregnant women
The Irish Medical Organisation has called for alcohol screening for pregnant women.
The measure is designed to reduce the number of alcohol-related disorders among babies.
Dr Ann Hogan, the IMO's former President says the tests would benefit both doctors and patients.
She said: "It gives the doctor an opportunity to make a brief intervention which has been proven to be effective in stopping drinking during pregnancy and in other behavioural issues."
- Digital Desk
