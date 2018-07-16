IKEA stores to stop selling single use straws in Ireland

IKEA will no longer sell any single-use plastic straws in Ireland by the end of the year.

The Swedish store has made the commitment to remove them from its product range and restaurants by October 1.

They say it is one of many steps they are taking to help create a positive impact on the planet.

IKEA plans to stop selling all single-use straws globally by 2020.

Last week, Starbucks announced that it is to ban plastic straws from all of its stores worldwide in less than two years.

McDonald's is another company getting rid of plastic straws from their Irish restaurants.

The fast-food chain is replacing them with paper ones.

- Digital Desk